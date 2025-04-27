WWE has confirmed a new face-to-face confrontation for this week’s episode of NXT.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo is set to return to NXT this Tuesday for a highly anticipated in-ring segment with Tony D’Angelo, following Lorenzo’s shocking betrayal at Stand & Deliver. The turn led to their loss against members of the newly introduced Darkstate faction.

The company announced the segment on Sunday, writing, “For the first time since the SHOCKING betrayal at Stand And Deliver, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks will meet each other in the middle of the ring with EVERYTHING to say THIS TUESDAY on WWE NXT!”

Lorenzo and D’Angelo had been partners since Stacks joined the brand in 2022, enjoying a successful run that included two reigns as NXT Tag Team Champions in 2023. Now, former allies will finally come face-to-face with plenty of unresolved issues.

Tuesday’s NXT episode will also feature NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints putting his title on the line against Lexis King. Additionally, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against the team of Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura.