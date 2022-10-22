The feud between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre is set to end at WWE Crown Jewel.

After weeks of fighting, the recent WWE Extreme Rules event saw Kross defeat McIntyre in a Strap Match, thanks to an assist by Scarlett. McIntyre crashed his truck into the car Kross and Scarlett were driving last week, then McIntyre beat Kross down and issued him a warning. While Kross did not appear on tonight’s SmackDown, McIntyre spoke to Kayla Braxton and said he was called to WWE HQ last week for some “uncomfortable conversations” with upper management. McIntyre said it was made clear that there would be severe consequences if he and Kross met up again and just started fighting, but it was also agreed that their war needs to end, so it will end at Crown Jewel in a Steel Cage.

WWE then confirmed Kross vs. McIntyre in a Steel Cage match for Crown Jewel.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Crown Jewel.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.