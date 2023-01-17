The card is shaping up for next week’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special.

Tonight’s RAW saw Becky Lynch challenge Bayley to a Steel Cage match for RAW 30, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside. The challenge was accepted. Footage from the segment can be seen below.

The RAW 30 special will take place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned video:

* Every generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Acknowledgement Ceremony

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as Kane, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Tatanka, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear

It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a “major RAW episode” to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. The episode is being billed as “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.

