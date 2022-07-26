A big No DQ match has been announced for WWE SummerSlam.

Tonight’s RAW saw Rey Mysterio celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. The celebration was later interrupted by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, which led to Rey and Dominik Mysterio picking up the win in tag team action. Rhea Ripley later interrupted Rey’s backstage celebration with his family, and shoved his daughter Aalyah away when she told Ripley to leave the room. Ripley then pulled Dominik out to a hall-way by his hair as Rey followed, but Priest and Balor were waiting with a beatdown. Priest then put Rey through a table with a powerbomb. A later segment saw Priest and Balor lure Dominik away from his father while officials were checking on his injuries. Ripley then appeared from the side and superkicked Rey’s arm, and mocked him while he was down.

WWE later announced The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day in a No DQ match for SummerSlam.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from RAW:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

No DQ Match

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

"Thank you for accepting me. For rolling with the Mysterios. And for 20 of the dopest, most awesome years." – @reymysterio#WWERaw #MonthofMysterio pic.twitter.com/M5YrqI20Gu — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022

Friends and family celebrate the 20 year career of one of WWE's greatest of all time, @reymysterio! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oezgQwTUVu — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022

