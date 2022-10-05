WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will feature Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed in an Ambulance Match, the first-ever for the brand.

If Kemp gets the win, Brutus Creed will have to leave the NXT brand. If Julius gets the win, Brutus will get one more match with Kemp.

Kemp has been feuding with The Creed Brothers ever since it was revealed that he was trying to dismantle The Diamond Mine from the inside. He sent Roderick Strong packing in an ambulance at Worlds Collide, then helped Pretty Deadly capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from Brutus and Julius. Brutus picked up a win by DQ over Kemp last week, but Kemp destroyed him with a steel chair.

Tonight’s NXT saw Creed quickly squash Duke Hudson. After the match, Brutus ran out and attacked Hudson. Julius and Ivy Nile finally got him to stop, until Kemp appeared above the crowd with the mic. He went on to insult The Creed Brothers before the stipulation and gimmick were agreed on for Halloween Havoc. Julius promised there’s no one more cold-hearted than he is, when the time is right, while Kemp said Strong needs to make room for Julius next to him in the hospital.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card, along with related footage from NXT:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Axiom or Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

