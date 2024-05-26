Tonight’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view marks the five year anniversary of AEW, a show that will feature top names in action like Mercedes Moné, Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Death Triangle, Christian Cage, and many more.

WrestleVotes just tweeted out that something big is expected to happen at the start of Double or Nothing. Whether that is a return has yet to be determined, but we did report earlier that top AEW superstar MJF was spotted on a plane to Arizona, which is a short drive away from tonight’s show in Las Vegas.

A full preview for Double or Nothing can be found here.