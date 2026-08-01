Fatal Influence scored a major victory at WWE SummerSlam, but the biggest story unfolded after the bell.

Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley defeated Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Paige in six-woman tag team action, with Jayne putting Paige away after connecting with the Rolling Encore.

Following the match, Nikki and Brie appeared to console Paige with an embrace, only to reveal it was a setup. The Bellas blindsided their former ally, with Nikki drilling Paige with the Rack Attack 2.0 before shouting that “no one takes my spot.”

The post-match angle marked Nikki’s first match since March. She had been sidelined by an ankle injury that forced her to miss WrestleMania, where she had originally been scheduled to team with Brie. Paige ultimately stepped into Nikki’s spot and captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Brie.

During the closing moments of the segment, Brie was seen favoring her shoulder and appeared unable to move it while the attack on Paige played out, potentially indicating an injury angle.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.