A surprising heel turn went down on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, and it came from someone few expected.

During the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, Maxxine Dupri appeared to be moments away from dethroning Becky Lynch. Dupri had the pin secured and was closing in on the three count when Natalya suddenly intervened, pulling Lynch’s foot onto the bottom rope to stop the referee’s count.

The move left Dupri visibly stunned, turning to her mentor in disbelief as the match continued. That moment of confusion proved costly. Lynch quickly capitalized, connecting with the Manhandle Slam to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

And that was just the beginning.

After the bell, Natalya fully revealed her intentions, launching a brutal post-match assault on Dupri. She locked her former protégé in the Sharpshooter and refused to release the hold, even as officials rushed the ring. Natalya continued the beatdown until the referee was finally able to physically pull her away.

This was not the veteran babyface fans have grown accustomed to.

Instead, the aggression closely mirrored the colder, more vicious “low-key legend” version of Natalya that she has showcased in recent appearances made outside of WWE. It’s a side of “Nattie Neidhart” she has openly said she wants to fully bring into WWE.

Monday night may have been the first real step toward that transformation.

And Maxxine Dupri paid the price.

