A big first-time-ever interpromotional tag team match has been added to the line-up for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

As seen below in the new JCP Control Center video, David Crockett has announced The Briscoes (Mark, Jay) vs. The Von Erichs (Ross, Marshall) for the big event in Nashville.

This is being billed as an Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match.

There is still no word yet on who WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will face and/or team with that night. A press conference for the big one night only JCP event was held late last month, but Flair’s match was still not confirmed, or even teased. You can click here for our recap from the press conference, along with Flair’s interesting comments on his health for the match.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend.

Below is the updated card for the JCP event, along with the latest JCP Control Center videos with David Crockett to announce the new match:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

