Impact Wrestling will present a special live episode on AXS at 8pm ET tonight, for the first time ever.

The live show will air from Anthem’s LA Live studio in Los Angeles, CA with the go-home build for the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view, which airs later tonight.

The live Impact will feature expert analysis for tonight’s pay-per-view, plus the Impact in-ring debut of Miyu Yamashita, who will also compete at Multiverse United later tonight. The live show will also feature a taped match between injured Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA. The bout was taped as a dark match at the February 25 TV tapings, before Impact announced Alexander’s injury and relinquishing of the title. This will be the last Alexander match to air for some time.

Below is the Impact/NJPW line-up for tonight:

* 7:15pm ET: Before The Impact on YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus with Brian Myers vs. Jack Price

* 8pm ET: Live Impact episode on AXS

* 10pm ET: Taped NJPW on AXS with premiere of the New Japan Cup finals

* 10:45pm ET: Countdown To Multiverse United pre-show on FITE TV

* 11pm ET: Multiverse United on FITE TV

The Impact x NJPW “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” pay-per-view will air live from a sold out Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA, as a part of WrestleCon. Below is the current card:

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA (c)

Impact X-Division Title Six-Way Scramble

Kevin Knight vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Rich Swann vs. Clark Connors vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for a Shot at the Impact World Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Masha Slamovich

Winner will face Jordynne Grace for the vacant Knockouts World Title at Rebellion. If champion Mickie James is cleared to compete, then a Triple Threat will be held at Rebellion with James, Grace and the Fatal 4 Way winner.

Kushida vs. Lio Rush

Jeff Cobb vs. Moose

Hiroshi Tanahashi (replacing the injured Will Ospreay) vs. Mike Bailey

PCO, Fred Rosser, Sami Callihan and Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Eddie Edwards and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Countdown To Multiverse United Pre-show

Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

