The preliminary numbers are in for the August 11th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider, last night’s episode drew 2.650 million viewers, a large increase from the previous week’s preliminary number of 2.151 million. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the key demographics, which was also up from the previous week.

This was the fallout edition of SmackDown coming out of SummerSlam. It saw Jey Uso attack his brother Jimmy Uso, and Rey Mysterio become the new United States Champion.

Final ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.