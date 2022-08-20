The Casino Ladder Match is returning at AEW All Out.

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that a Casino Ladder Match will be held at the All Out pay-per-view next month.

There’s no word yet on the participants for the Casino Ladder Match, or if this will be a men’s division or women’s division bout, but the winner will receive a future World Title shot.

The Casino Ladder Match combines the Casino Battle Royale and a Money In the Bank Ladder Match as wrestlers enter the match in groups based on the symbol they drew from a deck of cards. Any competitor can win the match at any time by retrieving the giant poker chip above the ring, even before all have entered.

The Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 saw the debuting Brian Cage defeat eight other competitors to earn a future AEW World Title shot. “Hangman” Adam Page won the Casino Ladder Match over six other competitors during the AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode on October 6, 2021. He entered the match as the “Joker” and use the title shot to capture the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021.

For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for backstage news on AEW All Out plans and what looks to be the possible full card.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. Below is the current official card:

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10)

Casino Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner to receive future World Title shot.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt

