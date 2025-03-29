A big match announcement regarding next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown has arrived.

As WWE approaches the final few episodes on the road to WrestleMania 41, the company has confirmed that Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman will look to resolve their longstanding rivalry once-and-for-all, as the two monsters collide in a Last Man Standing match next week.

WWE.com noted, “The monsters are being unleashed to wreck havoc on each other! Braun Strowman will once again go to war against Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match.”

Also advertised for next week’s show is Naomi vs. B-Fab, as well as the highly-anticipated debut of former AEW star Rey Fenix.

