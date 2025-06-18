The advertised main event for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling special event in Mexico has been changed.

Just hours before going live on TBS and MAX at 8/7c with their first annual AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media with some breaking news.

The shot-caller for AEW announced that the originally scheduled main event of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Nicholas Jackson & Matthew Jackson vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata has been changed.

While not giving a reason, it was noted that Castagnoli is out of the match, and in his place will be The Beast Mortos. Mortos joins The Death Riders and The Young Bucks to take on Ospreay, Swerve and The Opps in the new AEW Grand Slam: Mexico main event.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Grand Slam: Mexico results coverage from legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.