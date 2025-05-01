With just hours to go before TNA iMPACT goes on the air live, a new championship contest has been announced for the show.

Scheduled for a special start-time of 10/9c on AXS TV, TNA+, and Sportsnet+ in Canada, tonight’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT from Irvine, California will now feature the addition of a TNA X-Division Championship bout.

Heading into the May 1 post-TNA Rebellion 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour program, TNA Wrestling has confirmed the addition of Moose vs. Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz in one-on-one action, with the X-Division title on-the-line.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Indi Hartwell appears live

* Joe Hendry & The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers

* John Goblikon from RIGHT NOW podcast appears

* Mike Santana will appear live

* Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro

* Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat

* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will speak

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.