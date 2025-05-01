With just hours to go before TNA iMPACT goes on the air live, a new championship contest has been announced for the show.
Scheduled for a special start-time of 10/9c on AXS TV, TNA+, and Sportsnet+ in Canada, tonight’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT from Irvine, California will now feature the addition of a TNA X-Division Championship bout.
Heading into the May 1 post-TNA Rebellion 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour program, TNA Wrestling has confirmed the addition of Moose vs. Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz in one-on-one action, with the X-Division title on-the-line.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show:
* Indi Hartwell appears live
* Joe Hendry & The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers
* John Goblikon from RIGHT NOW podcast appears
* Mike Santana will appear live
* Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro
* Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat
* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will speak
Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
A controversy is brewing over the winner of Ultimate X…
After pinning @TheMooseNation at #TNARebellion, @ZacharyWentz gets his at The X Division Championship TONIGHT on #TNAiMPACT!
Tune in at the SPECIAL TIME of 10/9c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet+ in Canada, and TNA+… pic.twitter.com/wb5gLJ4pqi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 1, 2025