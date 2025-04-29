Liv Morgan is reportedly preparing to step away from WWE for a high-profile opportunity in Hollywood, and details on the project are expected to be officially unveiled next week.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Morgan has landed a major role in an upcoming film — one that is already generating serious buzz behind the scenes. One insider noted that when the project is revealed, it’s expected to leave “a lot of people’s jaws on the floor.”

The opportunity is being described as a potential game-changer for Morgan’s career, with one source saying it could “cement” her as Hollywood’s next “it girl” if both she and the film deliver as projected.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Liv Morgan’s emerging Hollywood career and future in WWE continues to surface.

