The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

All Elite Wrestling returns to the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, November 5 for the latest installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program.

During this week’s AEW ‘Fright Night’ Collision show on Saturday night in Edinburg, TX., a taped show, the promotion announced the addition of a big trios main event for the November 5 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Now confirmed for the 11/5 show is AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and his teammates, HOOK and “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston taking on the three-man team from The Opps of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata.

Previously announced for next Wednesday’s show is the start of the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions.

In first round tourney action, Mercedes Mone and Athena will square off against the Babes Of Wrath duo of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.