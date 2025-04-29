TNA returns to AXS TV this Thursday night with a live edition of Impact, airing at 10 PM ET on both AXS TV and TNA+. The episode marks the first fallout from this past weekend’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

Scheduled for in-ring action, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will team with The Hardys to battle Frankie Kazarian and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Nemeths in six-man tag team competition. Also set for the night, KC Navarro goes one-on-one with Leon Slater.

In addition, newly signed TNA star Indi Hartwell is slated to make an appearance.

Make sure to check back here on Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.

After creating unforgettable moments in Ultimate X at #TNARebellion, @LEONSLATER_ goes one-on-one with fellow standout @KCwrestles w/@AJFrancis410 THIS THURSDAY on #TNAiMPACT!#TNAiMPACT airs LIVE at a special start time of 10/9c on @Sportsnet+ in Canada, @AXSTV in the US, and… pic.twitter.com/Aicy2qrECk — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 29, 2025

Fresh off winning the TNA World Tag Team Titles at #TNARebellion, @NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem join forces with @FrankieKazarian to battle @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @MATTHARDYBRAND, and TNA World Champion @joehendry!#TNAiMPACT airs LIVE THIS THURSDAY at a special start time of 10/9c on… pic.twitter.com/vPzma8ZCjn — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 29, 2025