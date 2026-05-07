Matches have been confirmed for AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell.

AEW announced during this week’s AEW Dynamite that Darby Allin will defend the AEW World Championship against PAC at the special event on Saturday, May 9, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The title bout was made after PAC stepped up on AEW Dynamite and issued the challenge to the reigning champion.

And if Allin makes it through PAC, another showdown already awaits him.

AEW confirmed that Allin is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada on the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite. The match would mark another major test for Allin against “The Rainmaker” just days after AEW Fairway To Hell.

Meanwhile, the issues between Allin and MJF continue to escalate.

As noted, on the 5/6 episode of AEW Dynamite, Allin challenged MJF to put his hair on-the-line in exchange for an AEW World Championship opportunity at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 24.

MJF has one week to give his answer, with AEW teasing a response for next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

That’s not all for the AEW Fairway To Hell lineup, though.

AEW also announced that The Divine Dominion team of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross will be in action at the event, although their opponents have not yet been revealed.

In another championship match, “Jungle” Jack Perry is set to defend the AEW National Championship against Mark Davis.

AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell takes place live on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from West Palm Beach, FL.