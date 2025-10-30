The main event is officially set for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event of 2025.

During this week’s special annual ‘Fright Night’ Halloween-themed episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired live via TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday evening, October 29, 2025, a ‘Fright Night 4-Way Fight’ main event took place to determine the next challenger for the AEW World Championship.

When all was said-and-done, it was The Opps’ own Samoa Joe who emerged victorious in the match, which also featured HOOK, Ricochet and Bobby Lashley. With the win, he earns the next shot at reigning, defending AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

Once the match wrapped up, Samoa Joe was joined in the ring by AEW broadcast team member Tony Schiavone, who had him ink his contract for his title match against Hangman Page at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view on November 22, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Due to the unique Halloween-effects for the weekly Wednesday night prime time AEW on TBS program, Schiavone invited some guests in Halloween costumes to come to the ring for the special contract signing moment. In the end, Hangman Page ultimately revealed himself to be hidden in plain sight, leading to the AEW World Champion gaining a measure of revenge on Joe for the post-match attack he gave him after their showdown at AEW WrestleDream 2025.

For those who missed it, featured below is a complete recap of the match and post-match segment from the 10/29 episode of AEW Dynamite: Fright Night:

Fright Night 4 Way Fight (AEW Title Eliminator)

Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. HOOK vs. Ricochet It’s main event time! After the brief women’s segment backstage, we head back inside the arena where we gear up for our final match of the evening. And it’s a big one. It’s a Fright Night 4-Way fight, where the winner will move on to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear 2025. With that said, Ricochet makes his way out, followed by HOOK, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. All four guys immediately begin getting after it. Lashley and HOOK are the last two standing in the ring. HOOK goes after Lashley, but Lashley manhandles him. On the floor, Lashley slams HOOK onto the hard part of the ring apron with authority, Ricochet hits a dive from the ring to the floor to take out Lashley, but then Samoa Joe hits an even more impactful dive from the ring to the floor that pops the crowd. From there, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as our high stakes main event of the evening continues. When the show returns, we see Joe and HOOK exchange chops in the ring. Lashley and Ricochet are still down on the floor. Joe powerslams HOOK and covers him, but Ricochet comes in and breaks up the pin attempt. Joe nails Ricochet with right hands, but Lashley comes in and shoulder tackles Ricochet, sending him to the outside. Lashley drops Joe with a spin buster. Lashley has HOOK up, but HOOK counters, sending Lashley to the floor. HOOK suplexes Joe, but Ricochet comes in and drops him. Ricochet leaps over the ropes taking out Lashley and Joe on the floor. Ricochet comes down with a shooting star press on HOOK for a two-count. Ricochet goes for a spirit gun, but HOOK counters with a redrum. Joe breaks it up with a senton. Joe hoists HOOK up and goes for a muscle buster, but Lashley spears them. Lashley covers HOOK, but Ricochet breaks it up with a 450 off the top. Ricochet grabs HOOK, but rolls him up for only a two count. Ricochet hits Lashley with a chair form behind. Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch on HOOK. HOOK begins to fade and ultimately ends up tapping out before Lashley can break the hold. Joe gets the win and moves on to his title shot. Once the match wraps up, we see the rest of The Opps hit the ring to celebrate. Tony Schiavone is in the ring and says they will sign the contract tonight. Tony calls for the contract crew to come out. They are all dressed in costumes. Joe is handed the contract. He grabs a mic and says he wants to ensure this is the safest environment for him to sign the contract. The rest of The Opps take out the crew. They grab one of the crew in a costume, thinking it’s Hangman Page. They pull the mask off and it is not. Joe signs the contract and tosses it. Joe grabs a mic and says Hangman’s days are numbered and standing in front of you is the next AEW World Champion. It is now official. Tony calls for a toast and for The Opps to grab a bottle. What looks to be Tony in the ring, it’s Page dressed up as Tony, who is wearing the same mask as Tony Schiavone. He takes out The Opps from behind. Security and referees come in to hold Page back as Joe is down on the mat, trying to get up. Security holds back Hangman. That’s how this week’s special ‘Fright Night’ installment of AEW Dynamite goes off the air. Thanks for joining us! Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to AEW World Title: Samoa Joe

