The main event for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is set.

Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin in the main event of the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

After the match, Mox was attacked by AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, who gained a small measure of revenge for the vicious assault Mox gave him at AEW All Out 2024 earlier this month.

Once things were broken up, Danielson got on the microphone and declared war against Moxley, and announced that they would be meeting for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.