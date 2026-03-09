The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

Heading into the post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE has announced the main event for the show.

Now confirmed for the March 10 installment of NXT on CW is NXT World Champion Joe Hendry and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints and Ethan Page in tag-team action.

Previously announced for the 3/10 show is Lainey Reid vs. Sol Ruca, Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King and Uriah Connors, Jaspey Troy vs. Eli Knight vs. Sean Legacy for a shot at the WWE Speed Men’s Championship, as well as Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

