The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

On Wednesday afternoon, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that after a call with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, The Vision has been given the green light to come to the blue brand this Friday night.

With that in mind, the blue brand shot-caller would go on to officially announce a tag-team main event for the Friday, October 3, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from Cincinnati, OH.

In one corner it will be Raw’s duo from The Vision, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, taking on the powerhouse duo in the opposite corner, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and future WWE Hall Of Fame legend Randy Orton.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.