The main event for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event is set.

During the explosive opening segment on the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Andrew J. Brady Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, AEW World Champion Hangman Page successfully goaded MJF into using his Casino Gauntlet contract cash-in to secure a title shot against him at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London.

Later in the show, the news was confirmed, making Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship official for the upcoming AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling co-promoted special event.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2025, live from The O2 Arena in London, England.

