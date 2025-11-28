A fresh World Title showdown is on the table for AEW’s next cold-weather classic.

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for this year’s Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, set for December 10th, 2025, inside the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The company hasn’t rolled out an official match lineup yet, but fans already have a potential headliner to chew on.

Eddie Kingston has thrown down the gauntlet for a World Championship fight.

“The Mad King” made his intentions crystal clear during Thursday night’s special Thanksgiving Day episode of AEW Collision.

After surviving a gritty battle with Katsuyori Shibata, Kingston grabbed the microphone and unloaded a fiery, expletive-laced challenge aimed squarely at Samoa Joe. Kingston told the crowd, and The Samoan Submission Machine himself, that he wants Joe one-on-one for the AEW World Title next month.

As of this writing, Joe hasn’t formally responded or accepted the challenge, leaving Kingston’s callout hanging in the cold Atlanta air.

For now.

Joe captured the AEW World Championship in violent fashion at AEW Full Gear 2025, where he outlasted Hangman Page in a savage, blood-stained steel cage match. Since then, the champion has remained a looming force at the top of the division.

AEW will keep the winter theme rolling overseas later in the month.

The company heads to the United Kingdom immediately after the December 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, starting with AEW Collision: Winter is Coming in Cardiff on December 13th. The tour continues with AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash on December 17 in Manchester, marking AEW’s final international swing of the year.

