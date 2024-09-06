WWE has a big match in the works for their debut episode of SmackDown on the USA Network.

According to a report by WRKD Wrestling, WWE is planning a potential Universal Championship showdown for the SmackDown on USA premiere episode on September 13.

The report states that the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa match that has been building for the past few weeks will likely culminate in a showdown when the new weekly SmackDown on USA series kicks off next Friday night.