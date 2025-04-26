WWE is coming to St. Louis, Missouri next month.

And they’re bringing a big one.

Heading into WWE Backlash: St. Louis, it has been announced that John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the May 10, 2025 premium live event at Enterprise Center.

During the April 25, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania 41, John Cena kicked off the show, and was confronted for the second time since WrestleMania 41 by Randy Orton.

Orton and Cena traded words for several minutes before Orton challenged Cena to a title tilt on the spot. Cena turned down the request, and then informed Orton that the match will take place at WWE Backlash, which emanates from Orton’s own hometown of St. Louis.

Cena told Orton to spend the day with his family and come in at his very best, so when he loses, he will have no excuses.

The two ended up in a scuffle, following up their last physicality from Raw After Mania this past Monday, where Orton left Cena laying with an RKO. This time, Cena threw his belt at Orton as a distraction before stomping away at him. Ultimately, however, once again Orton left Cena laying with an RKO.

Later in the show, Cena vs. Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship was confirmed as the main event for WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

For those who missed it, check out our spoiler on special billing for match WWE is planning between John Cena and Randy Orton at Backlash: St. Louis.

Make sure to join us here on 5/10 for live WWE Backlash: St. Louis results coverage.