A big Fatal 5 Way for the WWE NXT Title is now official for the upcoming “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event.

As noted earlier, tonight’s NXT opened with a Triple Threat to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Champion Karrion Kross. The match featured Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, but ended with no winner as Adam Cole made his return and attacked all three with a steel chair. This was Cole’s first appearance since losing the Unsanctioned Match to O’Reilly at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. You can click here for photos & videos from Cole’s return in the opener.

In an update, Cole later returned to the ring and called out the NXT Champion, making it clear that he was back to regain his NXT Title. Kross came out with Scarlett and the two Superstars had words. Cole challenged Kross but NXT General Manager William Regal interrupted and said Cole’s games were not going to work, he would not weasel his way into a title match. Kross then yelled at Regal to shut up, and said the only thing that matters is what he wants.

Kross then announced that he wants Cole, Dunne, Gargano and O’Reilly at Takeover in a Fatal 5 Way. The NXT Title will be on the line. Regal made the match official.

“Takeover: In Your House 2021” will take place on Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Stay tuned for more on the Takeover card and the NXT Title chase. Below are a few shots from tonight’s segment with Cole and Kross:

