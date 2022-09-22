A big match will headline the upcoming AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite episode.

AEW previously announced that a special Tuesday airing of Dynamite will air on October 18 from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

In an update, AEW President Tony Khan opened tonight’s Grand Slam edition of Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, and announced that the AEW World Title will be on the line that Tuesday night.

New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against the winner of the 25-man Golden Ticket Battle Royal, which will air this Friday on the Grand Slam Rampage. The match will feature Lance Archer, Rush, Jay Lethal, Adam Page, Penta El Zero M, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, 10, Evil Uno, and others.

You can click here for live Grand Slam Rampage spoilers from New York City.

Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite to capture the vacant AEW World Title. You can click here for our full Dynamite recap.

Tony Khan back out to announce the winner of tonight’s battle royal will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World title 10/18 on Tuesday Dynamite pic.twitter.com/fpNSCtLFrO — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) September 22, 2022

