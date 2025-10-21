The two men who will compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special in Utah next month have been determined.

During the October 20, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, the show kicked off with the announcement from WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that due to him needing an extended period of time to recover from injuries, Seth Rollins has been stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Pearce would go on to announce that there would be a Battle Royal in the main event of the show later in the evening, which Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were not included in, to determine who will challenge CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 for the now vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

When all was said-and-done, it was “Main Event” Jey Uso who emerged victorious in the WWE Raw main event battle royal to close out the eventful show from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

With the win, it will now be ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. CM Punk in the high stakes main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special from Salt Lake City on 11/1 to determine who will be the brand new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down on Saturday, November 1, 2025, airing live on Peacock for fans in North America, and via YouTube for international fans, from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

