The 2026 WWE European Summer Tour is coming soon.

And some big main events are coming with it.

This week, WWE announced the first main events for their annual WWE European Summer Tour, which kicks off in Liverpool, England next week.

Scheduled to headline the May 28 show in Liverpool is Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Career Killer” Gunther.

Serving as the main event for the WWE live event in Strasbourg, France on June 2 is the same match.

Featured below are the current advertised lineups for the 5/28 and 6/2 stops on the 2026 WWE European Summer Tour:

2026 WWE EUROPEAN SUMMER TOUR

Liverpool – 5/28

* WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

* Street Fight: Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Also advertised are Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley, Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Danhausen

Strasbourg, France – 6/2

* WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

* Street Fight: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

* Also advertised are Seth Rollins, The Vision, Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley , Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton