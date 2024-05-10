“The Aerial Assassin” will be in action this weekend.

On Friday, All Elite Wrestling announced Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty in singles action for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which airs on TBS on Saturday night.

AEW International Champion Roderick Strong, who meets Ospreay at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 with the title on-the-line, will be on special commentary for the match.

Previously announced for the 5/11 episode of AEW Collision from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada is Adam Copeland (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT title, Dax Harwood vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington, as well as Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin).