The road to WrestleMania 41 continues this coming Monday night in “The City of Lakes.”

WWE Raw goes down from Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, April 7, 2025, with one of the last couple of shows leading up to this year’s highly-anticipated WrestleMania 41 two-night premium live event.

Ahead of the 4/7 episode of the weekly two-hour-plus WWE on Netflix prime time Monday night program, it has been announced that Penta will be going one-on-one against Dominik Mysterio.

Previously announced for the show is Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, an appearance by Seth Rollins, as well as the return of El Grande Americano.

Speaking of world-famous El Grande Americano, the legend himself surfaced on social media with a message in Spanish ahead of Monday’s show.

“What then Minneapolis,” he wrote in Spanish along with a photo via X. “I arrived early to your city to meet you! I love Minnesota and its people. Even though it’s bitterly cold, your city is beautiful.”

He continued, “See you Monday night at WWE Raw. Don’t miss it! Thank you!!”

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.