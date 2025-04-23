The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of a new tag-team match heading into the 4/23 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program, which this week emanates from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.
Now confirmed for the show is Will Ospreay & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander in a new tag-team tilt.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the April 23 episode:
* Master P appears
* FTR returns from suspension
* Young Bucks vs. Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight
* Will Ospreay & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander
* Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinals: Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
