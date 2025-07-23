– AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of Swerve Strickland vs. Hechicero for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Also scheduled for the show is Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta and “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator bout.

#AEWDynamite

Presented by @SharkWeek

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max

TONIGHT Hechicero vs Swerve Strickland After @SwerveConfident’s confrontation with Unified Champion @RainmakerXOkada + @theDonCallis last week,

Swerve will fight vs Callis Family member @ReyHechicero,

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/tpyhygvKIn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2025

1st time ever pic.twitter.com/6jt4tc97Cq — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 23, 2025

– Shark Boy is featured in new videos for AEW promoting their AEW Dynamite show being presented by Shark Week this week.