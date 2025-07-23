– AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of Swerve Strickland vs. Hechicero for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Also scheduled for the show is Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta and “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator bout.
#AEWDynamite
Presented by @SharkWeek
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max
TONIGHT
Hechicero vs Swerve Strickland
After @SwerveConfident’s confrontation with Unified Champion @RainmakerXOkada + @theDonCallis last week,
Swerve will fight vs Callis Family member @ReyHechicero,
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/tpyhygvKIn
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2025
1st time ever pic.twitter.com/6jt4tc97Cq
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 23, 2025
– Shark Boy is featured in new videos for AEW promoting their AEW Dynamite show being presented by Shark Week this week.
🦈 It's #SharkWeek!@SharkBoy24_7 is here to remind you that #AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork @aewontv and HBO @streamonmax! pic.twitter.com/MyPXskSFT0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2025
From the deep sea to the squared circle 🌊
Chompie x @SharkBoy24_7 = the crossover we never knew we needed
🦈 #SharkWeek @discovery @aewontv pic.twitter.com/Ti6ZNILLsF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2025