RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre is being advertised to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Night 1 of the WWE Draft.

As noted, the WWE Draft will begin with the October 1 SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, and then wrap with the October 4 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

In an update, the Royal Farms Arena is now advertising McIntyre as a RAW representative vs. Reigns representing SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if this means McIntyre is going to SmackDown, which has been rumored as of late.

The Royal Farms Arena is also advertising “all the Superstars of RAW” and “all the Superstars of SmackDown” and specifically the following Superstars – Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Champion Big E.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Draft.

