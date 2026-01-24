The lineup for the next WWE on Peacock live special event continues to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, January 23, 2026, a new match was officially announced for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026.

It was announced during the 1/23 blue brand prime time program that “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles will square off in one-on-one action against “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura at the 1/24 special event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Also advertised is Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu, as well as Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams in a Fatal-4-Way match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Featured below is a recap of the segment where the news was officially announced:

Nick Aldis tells AJ that he watched Raw on Monday. He says he saw AJ is putting his career on the line at the Rumble. AJ tells him he is sure he wants to do that. Gunther said he retired John Cena but it was the disrespect that he showed which pissed him off. He said he won’t let Gunther decide when his time in WWE is up. Aldis tells AJ that he had another reason why he asked him to come to Montreal. In comes Shinsuke Nakamura. He asks AJ why he is willing to lose everything. AJ says if he doesn’t step up to Gunther, he already lost. Nakamura tells him before he steps in the ring with Gunther, to prove that he is still phenomenal. He challenges AJ Styles to a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. AJ looks at Nick Aldis and asks him if he has place on the card and Aldis says he does. AJ accepts and they shake hands. With that said, it appears official for tomorrow night’s show in Montreal.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/24 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.