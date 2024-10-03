The first match for next week’s AEW Dynamite has been announced.

During the closing moments of the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2 in Pittsburgh, PA., the first match for next week’s special “Title Tuesday” episode of the show was made official.

Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta challenged Claudio Castagnoli and PAC to a tag-team showdown on the October 8 show, which has a special start-time of 9/8c, and shortly after, the bout was confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan.

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is scheduled to take place from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington on October 8, 2024.

.@WheelerYuta has drawn his line in the sand as he stands with Bryan Danielson as he will battle PAC and Claudio Castagnoli next week at #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday! We will see you there and this Friday on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT pic.twitter.com/rSClgnTVbc — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 3, 2024