The lineup for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is starting to take shape.

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on September 27, it was officially announced that Jon Moxley will face Darby Allin in an “I Quit” match at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view on Friday, October 18.

The challenge was laid down by Allin earlier in the week on AEW Dynamite, where he confronted Moxley and The Death Riders while wielding a flamethrower. Moxley, never one to back down from violence, accepted.

