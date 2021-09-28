House of Glory is returning to action with their November 12th Born Again event, the promotion’s first show since December of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today it was announced that pro-wrestling legend Amazing Red will be battling former IWGP World Champion Will Ospreay at Born Again, the second ever meeting between the incredible high-fliers following their clash at NJPW’s Super J-Cup a couple of years ago.

FITE TV has since released a match graphic for the event, which you can check out below.