A big match has been announced for the debut of All Elite Wrestling in Scotland.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio, “Timeless” Toni Storm and Athena sat in the crowd during the Mercedes Mone, Thekla & Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale match.

Once the bout wrapped up, Storm and Athena brawled, as did Mone and Windsor. Eventually, when the smoke cleared, Storm and Windsor were left standing tall in the ring.

The AEW Women’s World Champion then issued a challenge for a women’s tag-team tilt on next week’s AEW Dynamite on Augusty 20 in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be Storm and Windsor vs. Athena and Mone.

Also scheduled for the 8/20 AEW Dynamite show in Glasgow is an appearance by Will Ospreay, who returned on this week’s show and issued a challenge for an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage team versus team match for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.