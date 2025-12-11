A major tag team showdown is locked in for next week’s WWE Raw.

The Usos, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, are officially back in the tag team hunt, and they’ll jump straight into familiar territory when they collide with The New Day on the December 15 episode.

After spending much of 2024 navigating singles paths, the twins announced on Monday’s Raw that they were refocusing their efforts as a unit. The declaration didn’t take long to escalate, as a ringside scuffle with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods reignited one of WWE’s most decorated tag rivalries.

This will mark the first time the two teams have squared off in a traditional tag match since 2022, a stretch long enough that both sides seem hungry to pick up where they left off.

WWE issued the following promotional statement for the match:

“Jey and Jimmy Uso have reunited with their focus firmly on the World Tag Team Title. After brawling with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on Monday, The Usos will renew their epic rivalry with The New Day. Don’t miss what is sure to be an instant classic, Monday on Raw at 8e/5p.”

