A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into what is the final “go-home show” for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC on December 14, WWE SmackDown returns tonight, December 13, at 8/7c on USA Network from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Ahead of tonight’s show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared in a new digital exclusive video, where he announced Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for the weekly two-hour WWE on USA blue brand prime time Friday night program this evening is Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens’ “Final Words” before their Undisputed WWE Championship showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Carmelo Hayes will take on a “mystery opponent,” plus Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin will take place in the two semifinal bouts in the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament.

