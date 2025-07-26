The lineup for the final stop on the road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” is beginning to take shape.

During the July 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, the first official match for next Friday’s show was made official.

In one-on-one action that has been brewing for weeks, it will be Damian Priest taking on Aleister Black in a highly-anticipated singles showdown.

Priest-Black is the first match announced for next week’s show, which takes place on August 1, just 24 hours before the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

