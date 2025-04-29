The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network continues to take shape.

Heading into the April 29 edition of the weekly two-hour prime time program, it was advertised that WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will be appearing.

In an update, WWE has announced that IYO SKY will join forces with Jordynne Grace to take on the team of Giulia and Roxanne Perez in tag-team action.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Shawn Michaels inviting Joe Hendry, Tony D’Angelo finally confronts Stacks, Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American title, as well as Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag-Team titles.

Make sure to join us here this evening at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.