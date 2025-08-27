The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London edition of AEW Dynamite, which airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a new match has been announced.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Wednesday afternoon to announce the addition of an All Star 8-Man Tag, pitting Brodido duo Brody King & Bandido and JetSpeed team Kevin Knight & ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey taking on The Don Callis Family squad consisting of Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & Hechicero.

Previously announced for the August 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, which kicks off seven shows across the next two-weeks at the 2300 Arena in Philly, is Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match, as well as Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.