A big non-title six-man match has been announced for WWE Backlash.

Backlash will see The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and The Usos take on Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Paul Heyman explained on tonight’s RAW that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns organized this deal in the name of short-term villainy the two heel factions – The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. The Judgment Day needs Backlash host Bad Bunny taken out, and Sikoa will do that, and The Bloodline needs Zayn, Owens and Riddle taken out, before Backlash.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. No other matches have been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.