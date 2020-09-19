A big Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title has been announced for the upcoming “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw champion Jeff Hardy propose the match to AJ Styles and Sami Zayn after AJ defeated Sami in singles action. The three Superstars have been feuding for a few weeks now as AJ is the former champion and Zayn was the champion earlier this year before he was stripped due to time off. They both feel entitled to a title shot, and Hardy declared tonight that he is tired of the whole situation.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 27 from the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

