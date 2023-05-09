Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes II has been announced for WWE Night of Champions.

Tonight’s post-Backlash RAW saw Lesnar attack Rhodes during the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat that Rhodes was competing in with The Miz and Finn Balor. Right as Cody was looking to get the win, Lesnar broke up a pin by pulling Rhodes to the floor, laying him out with the F5.

Lesnar, sporting stitches on his face from the bloody beating Rhodes delivered at WWE Backlash on Saturday, proceeded to put Rhodes through the announce table with a second F5. Lesnar then took the mic and asked Cody what he wanted to talk about. He yelled in the camera, telling everyone to look at his face, then got back down in Cody’s face and told him he wants to talk about “Me! Me!” Lesnar said Cody lucked into “this face” and lucked into Saturday’s victory. Lesnar then said he wants to talk about a fight, and he wants a fight. He proposed a fight between the two at WWE Night of Champions, and said we will see who the coward is now. Lesnar then got up and walked away as officials checked on Cody, who was laid out in the table debris.

Rhodes spent most of the night in the trainer’s room, and was later interviewed by Cathy Kelley. He admitted he doesn’t feel good about being out of the tournament because this was a tournament and title that, respectfully, were his to win. Cody didn’t know what else to say as he went to walk off, but he stopped and said this was the second time Lesnar attacked him from behind, and for no reason. Cody speculated that these attacks are because Brock’s longtime grip and monopoly on the main event scene has been slipping since Cody came back to WWE, which Cody proved at Backlash, and Brock proved tonight by asking Cody to fight him. Cody then said it’s against his better judgement but he accepts the fight for Night of Champions.

This was not confirmed on RAW, but it was indicated that Lesnar vs. Rhodes II will have some sort of stipulation, perhaps a Street Fight.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

RAW Superstar TBA vs. SmackDown Superstar TBA

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

