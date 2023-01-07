The Undisputed WWE Universal Title will be defended at the Royal Rumble.

Tonight’s first SmackDown of 2023 opened up with a promo by The Bloodline, led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who lashed out at Sami Zayn and blamed him for last week’s loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena. Owens then interrupted and had a back & forth on the mic with Reigns. Owens challenged Reigns to a match at the Royal Rumble and then said he will see Sami whenever Sami manages to “dig his balls out of Reigns’ pocket.” Owens then left to end the segment.

WWE has since announced Owens vs. Reigns for the Royal Rumble, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line.

Reigns last retained over Owens in a Last Man Standing match at the 2021 Royal Rumble, which came after Reigns retained over Owens in a Steel Cage match on the final SmackDown of 2020, and a TLC Match at the 2020 TLC event.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with footage from tonight’s opening segment:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Kofi Kingston, Ricochet or “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, 28 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

