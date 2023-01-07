The Undisputed WWE Universal Title will be defended at the Royal Rumble.
Tonight’s first SmackDown of 2023 opened up with a promo by The Bloodline, led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who lashed out at Sami Zayn and blamed him for last week’s loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena. Owens then interrupted and had a back & forth on the mic with Reigns. Owens challenged Reigns to a match at the Royal Rumble and then said he will see Sami whenever Sami manages to “dig his balls out of Reigns’ pocket.” Owens then left to end the segment.
WWE has since announced Owens vs. Reigns for the Royal Rumble, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line.
Reigns last retained over Owens in a Last Man Standing match at the 2021 Royal Rumble, which came after Reigns retained over Owens in a Steel Cage match on the final SmackDown of 2020, and a TLC Match at the 2020 TLC event.
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with footage from tonight’s opening segment:
Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Kofi Kingston, Ricochet or “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, 28 other competitors TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Competitors TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
"I'd like to hear from the Honorary Uce @SamiZayn now!"@WWERomanReigns #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hHxoqEJLEJ
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 7, 2023
"This year belongs to #TheBloodline!"@SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7qf0azXkLD
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 7, 2023
NEW MEME ALERT! 🚨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/trIRlhMs1H
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 7, 2023
"DO YOU THINK YOU'RE ME?!" 👀@WWERomanReigns #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TjlP68Ma1s
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 7, 2023
"Your problem is not with @SamiZayn. Your problem is with me." @FightOwensFight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dEa5FS7z4H
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 7, 2023
Tell @FightOwensFight how you really feel Tribal Chief!@WWERomanReigns #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XC91qTsES7
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 7, 2023
*Mic Drop*@FightOwensFight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hve52unPDV
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 7, 2023
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.